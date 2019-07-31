A SUMMER carnival will return to the Havens this year due to popular demand after a year's break.

The Broad Haven Carnival has been revived by a small but enthusiastic crew in 2019 and will be held on Saturday, August 3.

This year the main ring will see the return of traditional games such as sack race, egg and spoon and an egg throwing competition, compered by Broad Haven’s Dave the Voice.

The stalls will give carnival goers the opportunity to have a go at favourites such as ‘hook-a-duck’, hoopla and the coconut shy as well as to browse and buy local crafts and gifts.

There will be a raffle with prizes up for grabs such as a holiday, cash prizes and tickets to local attractions.

The procession begins at 1.30pm, leaving from Broad Haven football field.

It will then travel down Sandyke Road, Milmor Way and along the seafront to the school field where the carnival commences at 2pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged for children taking part in the procession.

There is no specific theme this year.

Three categories are judged: single; walking float and vehicle float with The Ray Thomas Cup awarded to the overall winner.

In line with the Havens status as Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) first Plastic Free Community in Pembrokeshire, this year’s event will be as plastic free as possible and visitors are asked to use the recycling points wherever possible.

This year’s nominated charity is Pembrokeshire Blood Bikes in recognition of the contribution they make to the community.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome in support of the charity.