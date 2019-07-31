A PEMBROKESHIRE recycling charity has teamed up with the Tenby Lions to ensure that everyone who enters Withybush Hospital gets the dignity they deserve.

Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give has worked with the Tenby Lions and staff at Withybush Hospital to provide 10 wards with boxes of ‘rainbow packs’.

Each rainbow pack contains toiletries so a patient can take care of their personal hygiene, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, and soap or body wash.

The packs are intended to be given out to patients who have been rushed to the hospital and haven’t been able to bring items with them.

Amanda Absalom-Lowe from Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give said: “We didn’t want to fill it too much because not everyone will want everything, like a comb or a brush.

“But the nurses can grab extra items from the boxes we have provided.”

Rainbow Packs used to be provided by the Haverfordwest Lions until the club closed.

“I thought it would be nice to keep it up,” Amanda said.

“We hope this makes it easier for patients and it allows them to keep their dignity.

“If they have been rushed in for care and they don’t have anything with them this can help.”

Nigel Skipper of the Tenby Lions said he was pleased that the scheme was able to continue, and the Lions could be a part of it.

Bethan Andrews, Withybush Hospital service delivery manager, said the packs would be a great help.

She said: “On behalf of everyone here at Withybush Hospital I would like to thank you for all the work you have done here.

“I really thank the volunteers for their work.

“We have got a lot of people who have moved down to the area who don’t know anyone.

“It’s a great opportunity to give the patients dignity and make them feel better with some nice products.

“The staff have been paying for things themselves, so this is a lovely donation from the charity to help everyone and shows a great community spirit.”

Amanda said she hoped they would be able to continue providing rainbow packs but said it would depend on support.