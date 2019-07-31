Two men are to appear in crown court accused of intending to supply Class A drugs.

Matthew Anthony Lewis, of Oakland Terrace, Wiston, is accused of being concerned in the supply of 22 grams cocaine in Llanddewi Velfrey on February 17, 2018.

The 21 year-old is also alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cannabis in Haverfordwest on the same date.

Matthew Philip Lewis, 29, formerly of Haverfordwest, now of Rosedale Close, Pentrebane, Cardiff, faces a charge of possession on 22 grams of cocaine in Llanddewi Velfrey with intent to supply it February 17, 2018.

The pair appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

The bench declined jurisdiction and the pair will next appear at Swansea crown court on August 23.

They were both released on unconditional bail.