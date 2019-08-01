The welsh air ambulance attended a trauma incident in Pembroke earlier this week.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of a Trauma Incident in the Pembroke area [on Tuesday July 30].

"The Charity’s Dafen-based aircraft was tasked to the scene arriving in the area at 5.30pm.

"Following treatment from the ‘Welsh Flying Medics’ a patient was then airlifted to Morriston Hospital, Swansea. The aircraft left the scene at 6.18pm and arrived at hospital at 6.45pm.

"Our involvement concluded at 7pm."