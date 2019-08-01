QUESTION to the two Pembrokeshire MPs.

We hear that the current leadership of the Conservative Party is expressing the threat that in the event of a 'no deal' exit from the EU on 0ctober 31 the British Government is proposing to withhold some or all of the agreed up to £39bn withdrawal settlement from the EU?

If this were to happen is it not possible that the EU may decide to cancel agreed funding for many current and future projects in the UK?

This could include four Pembrokeshire projects such as Llys-y-Fran, Saundersfoot Harbour, Fishguard Town Centre development and Llanddewi Velfrey bypass.

We don't know currently if the UK Government would make up the shortfall in funding if this were to occur.

Are we to see these, much anticipated and needed, projects fall by the wayside?

Looking forward to your response on behalf of your constituents.

JANET ROBERTS,

Saundersfoot