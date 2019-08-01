A Pennar man has denied harassing a woman through unwanted texts and phone calls.

Andrew Jones, of Stranraer Road, pleaded not guilty to harassment when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 24.

It is alleged that Jones, 40, made unwanted contact with a woman via text and phone calls in Pembroke Dock between December 26 and January 28, which amounted to harassment.

A trial date was listed for September 12 and Jones was released on bail with the condition not to contact witnesses.