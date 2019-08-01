NATIONAL Resources Wales are holding a drop in session at the Pembroke Dock Town Council offices next week to discuss the permit application from Pembrokeshire County Council for the waste facility in the dockyard.

It will take place on 2-7pm, on Tuesday, August 6, in Dimond Street offices.

The site currently holds a permit allowing it to store mixed, non-hazardous waste which is processed, baled and wrapped, then stored on site until it is transferred on.

The council has applied to change the conditions of its permit to expand the area of land in which it is allowed to store and treat waste, and the waste types it is allowed to accept.

It also intends to change the treatment processes allowed on site to baling of waste only.

The new types of waste it proposes to store include non-hazardous recycling such as paper, cardboard, metals, glass and textiles.

The requested change to the permit would not increase the duration of time in which waste is allowed to be stored, or the overall annual volume of waste.

A separate application has been made to also surrender some land from its permit.

At the drop in session, NRW staff will be available to talk people through the company’s application and what it proposes to do, to explain how to permitting process works, and how people can submit their views as part of the ongoing consultation.

Gavin Bown, Operations Manager from NRW said: “We appreciate the community has concerns following the poor management of the site by it’s previous operator, and we want to make sure they have the opportunity to have their say as we assess this application.

“Enforcement action against the previous operator is ongoing, and regular inspections are being made to the site which was taken over by the Council in August last year.

“We will only change the conditions of the permit if we are confident that the Council has the right plans and measures in place to continue to run the site without causing harm to local people or the environment.”

Last month, NRW began a six-week consultation on the application which will close on August 30.

Visit naturalresourceswales.gov.uk/permits-and-permissions for more