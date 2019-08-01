THE first-ever classic car show held in the north Pembrokeshire village of Trefin has been hailed a success.

Exhibitors and visitors to the inaugural Trefin Classic Car and Bike Show were welcomed to the village by the ‘mock mayor’ of Trefin, James Hogarth-Jones, as he officially opened the event on Sunday afternoon, July 21.

The event was a major success, far exceeding expectations, with well over 60 vehicles displayed on three sites in the village, the majority concentrated in the Ship Inn car park.

Impressive examples of sports cars, meticulously restored, were lined up together, including eight MGBs, a TR4, TR6, TVR, a Triumph Stag, a ‘frog-eyed Sprite’ and a stunning Ferrari Dino.

Some of the old favourite cars from the 1960 and 70s drew attention, including Austins, Minis, Morris 100 cars, Triumphs, Daimlers, Jaguars, a Ford Cortina, Ford Zodiac and an excellent example of a Series 1 Land Rover.

More recent cars included an immaculate Ford RS Turbo, Mercedes SL500, Vauxhall Tigra and a Mazda MX5.

An impressive collection of bikes was also on display in the bike zone, including a locally owned 56-year-old Triumph and a 1950 RAT Tricycle.

At one stage it was estimated that over 200 people were mingling with the owners of the cars, reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ and reliving the experience of sitting in the cars.

Chairman of Gwelliant Trefin Improvement Committee Anthony Daniel was thrilled with the success of the event: “It was a pleasure to see the village buzzing with life and to see so many people enjoying themselves while basking in the Pembrokeshire sunshine."

The show was ended in style with the cars and bikes being driven through the village in a noisy closing procession. The event was supported by the Mill Café, the Ship Inn and the Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club.

PICTURES: Tomos Morris and Huw Morris.