HUNDREDS of junior nature lovers have been getting close to creepy crawlies and friendly with the creatures of the forest, thanks to Valero Pembroke.

Every year the refinery runs a free educational programme for local schools at Pwllcrochan, where youngsters get to learn more about the natural world.

Activities are based at the deconsecrated St Mary’s Church – which was converted into a dedicated environmental and community centre by Pembroke refinery some years – and surrounding woodland.

The fun includes pond-dipping, bug hunts and identifying animals from their tracks.

So far this year, pupils from Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Roch, Sageston, Stepaside, Lamphey, Pennar and Hundleton have pulled on their wellies and visited.

This year’s sessions are again being led by dedicated project coordinator Clare Jessop, assisted by volunteers from the Texaco Retirees Association.

Refinery Public Affairs Manager Stephen Thornton said: “We are very lucky to have this beautiful site - rich in wildlife - right on our doorstep, and are thrilled to be able to share it with the community.

“Valero’s environmental primary school education project means young people can learn more about the world around them, and the hard work that goes into preserving and supporting nature.

“Our thanks go to our coordinator Clare and her team, as well as the committed refinery retiree volunteers, and we look forward to welcoming more schools, teachers and pupils to Pwllcrochan later this year.”