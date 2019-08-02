PATIENTS at a Withybush Hospital ward are happy with the care they receive but want more communication with staff and improvements to meals, a report has said.

Pembrokeshire’s health watchdog, the Hywel Dda community health council, has published a report into Withybush Hospital’s ward 7, after the CHC visited it this January.

“The people being cared for on ward 7 ward during our visit clearly appreciated the hard-working NHS staff that cared for them,” said the report.

“However, it was also clear that the people we spoke to felt that NHS staff are sometimes so busy they are not always able to respond quickly enough to meet their individual needs.”

The CHC spoke to patients through the ward about their satisfaction with care, food and drink, and informing patients about their illnesses.

The report from the council recommended better communication about patient’s needs.

“Because people appreciate how hard NHS staff work they may not raise real concerns when they have them.

“This means that simple changes or suitable adaptations do not take place and other people can then encounter the same problem,” said the report.

It also recommended that more could be done to improve food and drink at the ward, including encouraging family members to help at mealtimes.

“This may benefit patients, involve families more and help free up some staff time for other work,” said the report.

The report also said patients should be informed of the cancer information officer at Withybush to tell them more about the disease.

It also recommended staff should be told about positive comments from patients.