A WOMAN’s death was due to a disease brought on by contact with asbestos at an unknown time in her life, a court has heard.

Christine Lorna Stuart Jones, 69, of Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke, died on April 12.

At an inquest into her death held on Thursday, July 25, the court heard she had come into contact with asbestos at several times during her life, leading to her death by a type of cancer called mesothelioma.

Jeremy Davies, coroner’s officer for Dyfed-Powys Police told the inquest Mrs Jones had worked at several hospitals in Manchester while training to be a nurse where she may have come into contact with asbestos.

“She believed that while working at one of them, building work may have been using asbestos,” said Mr Davies.

After returning from living in the USA in the 1990s, Mrs Jones moved to Pembrokeshire and married.

While living in the county, Mr Davies said she thought she had come into contact with asbestos again, which was flaking off from the inside a domestic cooker.

Mrs Jones suffered from several cancers in her lifetime, including on her tongue in 2011, which was successfully removed.

A report on Mrs Jones’ death confirmed the presence of mesothelioma.

The coroner for Pembrokeshire, Mark Layton, said: “From the evidence I conclude as follows, that Mrs Christine Lorna Stuart Jones has come into contact with asbestos but the circumstances as to how she came into contact with asbestos have not been possible to establish.

“Therefore I record a narrative conclusion. Christine Jones died from the disease of mesothelioma of an unknown origin.

“I make that narrative conclusion because I cannot say if it was in the course of employment or otherwise.”