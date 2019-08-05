A NARBERTH woman died after suffering a fall at home, a court has heard.

Beta Margaret Mathias, 91, or Spring Gardens, Narberth, died at Withybush Hospital on April 22 this year.

At an inquest held on Thursday, July 25, Jeremy Davies, coroner’s officer for Dyfed-Powys Police in Pembrokeshire described the events leading up to Mrs Mathias’ death.

Mr Davies told the court Mrs Mathias had lived in Pembrokeshire for the duration of her life, having worked at Woolworths in Haverfordwest, kept a pub in Amroth and been the stewardess at Narberth Rugby Club at various points.

Mrs Mathias was also a church warden in Uzmaston.

“She was a popular character with many friends,” said Mr Davies.

He told the court Mrs Mathias had had a bad fall on September 14 last year, which had led to some facial injuries.

Mrs Mathias was close with her neighbours and niece.

Mrs Mathias niece said she did not seem her “natural chatty self” when they spoke on the phone in the days leading up to her death.

On Monday, April 19, her niece visited Mrs Mathias’ house and found the front room in a state of disorder, with Mrs Mathias on the floor.

A passing neighbour helped move Mrs Mathias into an armchair and an ambulance was called.

She was taken to Withybush Hospital but began to take a turn for the worse on April 19 as blood had built up on her brain, before she passed away on Monday, April 22.

Mark Layton, coroner for Pembrokeshire said: “From the evidence I conclude that Mrs Beta Margaret Mathias suffered an unwitnessed fall at home which resulted in a head injury from which she did not recover.

“This is an accidental death.”