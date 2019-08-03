A PENALLY pub has become Wales’ first carbon-free certified restaurant.

The Paddock Inn and Bakery owners Carl Willett and Paul Cinderey wanted to run a successful business that would also be as kind to the environment as possible.

The challenge has been met by working in partnership with Carbon Free Dining and the Green Earth Appeal charity, which sees diners pay an optional 99p on their food bill which goes towards planting a fruit tree in the developing world, which in turn offsets the carbon produced in preparing their meal.

The fruit tree provides work, income, education and a sustainable future to its communities whilst also removing one tonne of carbon from the atmosphere through its lifetime.

Carl Willett said: “Our approach has been welcomed by our customers and is something they have wholeheartedly embraced.

“We recognise the way the Welsh Government is quite rightly trying to put the environment high up people’s list of priorities and we feel it is very important that business does its bit to protect the environment. We are therefore delighted with our contribution to the Green Earth Appeal charity and are very proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

“Not only can we say we are a carbon-free certified restaurant, but we embrace recycling, ensuring food waste is recycled and is used in making compost, and any left-over bread is donated to community kitchens and food banks.”

The Paddock Inn and Bakery has been recognised by the Great British Pub awards and is currently shortlisted in the Best Local category in this year’s awards.