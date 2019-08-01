A Haverfordwest man was found with a teenage boy in a skate park despite a court order banning him from unsupervised contact with children under 18.

Steven Allen, of Prendergast, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 31.

He pleaded guilty to unsupervised contact with children under 18, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order imposed by Swansea crown court on October 11.

Allen, 41, also admitted possession of 0.5 grams of cannabis resin.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Allen, who had recently been released from prison, was seen in the company of a group of children aged ten to 15 in Haverfordwest on July 29.

A police officer saw Allen walking towards the town’s skate park with a teenage boy half an hour later.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “When he realised the police were present he moved away and walked in the opposite direction to the youth.”

Cannabis was found in his pocket when he was arrested and taken to the police station.

He claimed he was looking for a person in connection with a cash theft, who he had been told may be in the skate park.

He stated that the youth just happened to be walking in the same area at the time.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “That does not match up with the police officer’s account that he was in this youth’s company for about 30 minutes.”

Magistrates sent the case to Swansea crown court for sentencing, and Allen, who had been recalled to prison, was remanded into custody until his next hearing on August 16.