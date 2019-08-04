A PEMBROKE school library is reaping the benefits after an acclaimed artist won a national award.

Jackie Morris of St Davids recently won the Kate Greenaway Gold Medal awarded annually to reward outstanding illustration in a children’s book.

Jackie, who has written and illustrated over 40 children’s books, won for her distinguished illustrations for The Lost Words.

An instant classic, the book was published as a response to the removal of words relating to nature such as kingfisher, acorn and bluebell from the Oxford Junior Dictionary because children were not using them enough.

Such was its success that it has been given to every primary school in Pembrokeshire by the Friends of the National Park and the West Wales Children’s Book Group.

As well as the coveted Gold Medal, Jackie was given the opportunity to donate £500 worth of books to a library of her choice.

She nominated the library at Ysgol Harri Tudur secondary school in Pembroke in recognition of the work of its librarian, Liz Smith.

Liz, a fervent supporter of the book group and all reading initiatives, has also been lead judge of the county round of the Welsh Books Council Bookslam reading competition for over 20 years.

The donation acknowledging Liz’s work was welcomed by Eva John, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Advisor for English and Literacy.

Said Eva: “It’s a marvellous gesture by Jackie especially as in these times of harsh cuts, library services are often among the first to be hit.

“It is so well deserved. Liz offers strong support to all curricular areas and to all school pupils and runs innovative transition days for the Year 6 pupils from the primary feeder schools..”

Liz congratulated Jackie on her Gold Medal award and thanked her for her gift.

She added: “When I told the pupils in the book group of the news they were absolutely thrilled, excited and honoured that Jackie chose to donate this money to us.”