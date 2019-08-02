AN APPLICATION to build more than 100 social housing properties at the controversial Brynhir development near Tenby was put on hold by national park planners, pending a site visit.

The Pembrokeshire County Council proposals for the land were recently revealed in a pre-planning application.

The outline application – with all matters, including the final layout of the properties and the road layout reserved – was heard at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee on Wednesday, July 31.

It is for 102 affordable residential units, eight shared-ownership residential units and 34 open market residential units, together with associated access, drainage and landscaping.

A mixture of bungalows, two storey semi-detached properties, executive houses, one and two-bedroomed flats and three-storey flat buildings are featured.

Last year, the county council, which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

The proposed development has been dubbed a ‘monstrosity’ by campaigners from the Tenby Green Space Preservation Society.

The agents for the development, The Urbanists, say in the application documents: “Delivery of the proposed development will provide much-needed affordable homes within the Pembrokeshire National Park, thus helping to address the significant demand for new affordable homes in the area.”

A report before the the development management meeting recommended the application be deferred, pending a site visit early next month, which was supported by members.