Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has been made Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office in the new Boris Johnson government.

His new role as Minister for Implementation under Michael Gove involves ensuring that all aspects of Government are ready for October 31st and beyond.

Mr Johnson has said the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, "no ifs or buts.”

“I have long avoided a Government position, but I think it’s time I played a part in what happens next,” explained Mr Hart.

“We are facing an extraordinary and challenging landscape ahead and I think I can safely say that the job won’t be dull.

“I remain completely committed to the people of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and this area will always come first for me.”