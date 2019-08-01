A shop-lifter who attempted to fling vacuum cleaners and speakers over a shop fence has been sent to prison for four months.

Christopher John Brockway, of Back Lane, Prendergast, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and two charges of criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, July 24.

Prosecutor Matt Henson said the deputy store manager of B&M Bargains, Pembroke Dock, viewed CCTV after noticing items had been left out in the shop’s garden centre area on January 28.

The footage showed Brockway picking up Alexi speakers and two Vax vacuum cleaners and attempting to throw them over the fence, on January 25 and 27. However, the items fell back down and broke.

The deputy manager monitored CCTV as Brockway, 38, returned to the shop.

He was seen to attempt to hurl a vacuum over the fence, and fetched a ladder from the DIY aisle to retrieve it when it became stuck.

The court heard that Brockway had 79 theft related offences on his record.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He accepts going into B&M with a view to steal these items by essentially throwing them over the fence in the garden section.”

He added that Brockway had health problems and was trying to get a place in rehab to address his drug issues.

The court heard that Brockway was subject to a community order at the time of the offences, following a conviction for stealing gold rings from an antique shop.

Probation officer Julie Norman told the bench Brockway had had ‘every intervention possible’ from the service to address his offending behaviour.

Magistrates sentenced Brockway to a total of 16 weeks in prison and ordered him to pay £669.93 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.