A Milford Haven man has denied speeding.

David Graham Lewis, of Chestnut Way, The Mount Estate, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 24.

It is alleged that he drove at 36mph in a 30mph limit on the A494 at Bala on September 22, 2017.

Lewis, 31, will next appear at Mold’s traffic court on August 21.