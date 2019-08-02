THIRTY eight new jobs are to be created under wide-ranging changes to waste and recycling this autumn in Pembrokeshire.

The posts come as a consequence of an increased kerbside recycling programme, together with additional amenities such as the recently launched Absorbent Hygiene Product Collection (AHP) and an independent Trade Waste service.

Michael Harries, Waste & Recycling Manager for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “We are expanding our team to support how Pembrokeshire will be recycling in the near future. We will have more vehicles collecting more recycling from the kerbside and we need a dedicated, well-trained team to fulfil this.

“We are recruiting HGV Class 2 Drivers and Waste and Recycling Loaders who will be part of the team that will take residents’ recycling from the kerbside.”

The process will begin on August 5 when the posts will be advertised on the PCC website. In support of the recruitment drive, an open day will be held on Saturday August 10 at Pembrokeshire Archives in Haverfordwest from 9:30am – 11:30am.

“Those interested in joining the team will be able to come along and learn more about our new kerbside collection and recycling vehicles, the shift patterns, hours and overtime, as well as future career progression opportunities,” said Michael.

“Added to that, attendees will have a chance to have a coffee and a chat with our Waste and Recycling Supervisor and Manager to learn more about our work and discuss what they may be able to bring to our team.

“This is an exciting time to join us. We’re looking for those who want to be part of a project that will have a positive influence on the environment and the county we love. We can’t wait to get started.”

Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment and Welsh Language, who will also be attending the Recruitment Open Day said; “The recycling changes in autumn will allow Pembrokeshire to look after our environment and recycle in a way that does our bit to challenge the impact of climate change. Added to that, we are seeing the positivity continue with the creation of jobs for Pembrokeshire.”

“The changes we are implementing will create a lasting environmental legacy from which future generations will benefit and, in the shorter term, will help to support Pembrokeshire’s national recycling targets. These new, improved processes save significant finances that allow us to invest in people, jobs and communities.”