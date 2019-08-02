MILFORD Haven could become one of up to 10 new ‘Freeports’, if the advice of a new panel is taken on board by Boris Johnson’s government.

A new Freeports Advisory Panel has been announced today (August 2) by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Ports and airports across the UK will be invited to bid to become one of up to 10 new freeports, with the aim of encouraging trade and business in these areas by removing paperwork and checks, or slashing taxes on goods.

The aim of these measures is to encourage trade with “the USA and fast-growing Asian markets as we sign our first free trade deals with global partners,” according to a statement by the Department of International Trade.

The Port of Milford Haven has expressed interest in bidding to become one of the new freeports, which would be established after the Brexit deadline of October 31, according to the statement.

Commenting on the establishment of the Freeport Advisory Panel, Andy Jones, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven said: “In partnership with the Welsh Government and the Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone, we will progress an application for a free trade area to create the business conditions for continued growth for the existing international organisations located here today and the enterprises of tomorrow.”

The Freeports Advisory Panel will include Ministers from the Department for International Trade and HM Treasury, as well as experts including technology, small businesses, tax and the economy.

More details on how ports and airports across the country will be able to bid for Freeport status will be announced soon.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss MP said: “Freedoms transformed London’s Docklands in the 1980s, and Freeports will do the same for towns and cities across the UK.

“They will onshore enterprise and manufacturing as the gateway to our future prosperity, creating thousands of jobs.

“We will have a truly independent trade policy after we leave the EU on October 31.”

Freeports and free trading zones are not a new idea, and have been operated across the world in many different ways.

Singapore is currently the largest tax-free trade zone in the world, or free port, in the world, and the USA operates a total of 240 of them.

Plans for freeports in the UK was a campaign promise for the new prime minster, Boris Johnson, as he visited local conservative associations to garner support throughout June and July.

But some have criticised the planned freeports as being an opportunity for dodging taxes and causing upheaval to local economies.

Labour’s Barry Gardiner, shadow trade secretary, said the plan would create a “race to the bottom that will have money launderers and tax dodgers rubbing their hands with glee”.

“Free ports and free enterprise zones risk companies shutting up shop in one part of the country in order to exploit tax breaks elsewhere, and, worst of all, lower employment rights,” he said.