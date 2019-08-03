A BRAND-new, three-wheeled way to travel the south Pembrokeshire coast has arrived.

A new Pembrokeshire-based company, Tuk Tuk Time Limited, is launching two traditional tuk tuk vehicles – imported from India – with the promise of transporting holidaymakers around the south Pembrokeshire coast.

Hector and Hattie are the first of the fleet, with more on their way.

As well as providing tours of the area’s beauty spots – Wiseman’s Bridge, Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot and Tenby being top of the list – the tuk tuks are available for weddings and special event hire.

They have also been issued with Hackney Carriage licences and can be hailed like a regular taxi.

The tuk tuk service is owned and operated by the proprietors of Buttles Caravan Park, Begelly.

Having introduced the quirky vehicles as a means of helping caravaners or guests staying at the luxury glamping pod and shepherd’s hut to explore and enjoy their surroundings, the decision was made to expand the service further round the county.

Co-owner and chauffeur Tony Niederlag said: “With more and more visitors coming to Pembrokeshire, and holidaymakers looking for new experiences all the time, this will be a great attraction for many.

“I cannot think of a better way to see Pembrokeshire than in a tuk tuk – with no hassle regarding parking, and a driver able to share their knowledge of the county.”

Paul Jones, of Buttles Caravan Park, added: “We knew we were onto a winner based on the feedback from the locals and enthusiasm by our caravan park customers when they saw the tuk tuks.

“We will be able to take our caravan park customers to the beach easily, and then undertake our tours and taxiing service to the general public”.