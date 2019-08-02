23 Dunsany Park

Haverfordwest

£210,000

Set in the sought after, quiet residential location of Dunsany Park, this three-bedroom bungalow benefits from its large corner plot position to combine light and spacious living with a large, attractive and enclosed rear garden, garage and off-road parking.

The accommodation briefly comprises two reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, en-suite and family bathroom, with two further attic rooms in the converted loft space.

Dunsany Park is a small crescent located just off the popular residential area of the New Road and only a mile or so from the town centre.

A selection of shopping facilities, banks, eateries and transport links are within easy walking distance.

The agents say viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the property and its deceptively large and attractive gardens.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk