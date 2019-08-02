Dancing to the radio cost a Tenby woman £157 after passers-by complained to police.

Jacquline Probert, of Wesley Court, Warren Street, represented herself when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 23.

Probert, 45, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said members of the public complained that Probert was standing on a wall and shouting in Tenby High Street on July 5.

When police attended she told them they were not needed and stated she would not move until there were ten of the force’s cars on the scene.

Probert then swore at officers, telling them that they had pulled up on her territory.

The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.

Miss Vaughan added: “There was a continuation of unpleasantries directed towards the police.”

Probert told the court that she was not drunk as she had only consumed one can.

She admitted she had been dancing, but stated her music had only been at ‘telephone level’ as she sat on a bench overlooking the beach.

She added that she could not remember exactly what she had said during the incident.

Magistrates fined Probert £40 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.