LOCAL Labour politicians in Pembrokeshire are supporting the Welsh Government’s ambition to make Wales the world’s first “Refill Nation”.

Calling on local businesses to join the movement, Eluned Morgan AM and Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate Philippa Thompson have visited Pebbles Yard Gallery and Espresso Bar in St Davids to see one of the many refill sites already established in Preseli Pembrokeshire.

Eluned and Philippa are encouraging local businesses to join the refill scheme by registering at refill.org.uk/.

A full listing of each refill station and be found on the Refill App which is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

It is estimated that if just one in ten people in the UK refilled once a week, there would be 340 million fewer plastic bottles a year in circulation.

Philippa said: “Single use plastics come with a price for the environment. It is no longer enough to encourage people to use less plastic, government must take action. We should all be actively looking at ways to reduce our plastic use which is why the refill network will become so important and the app is a great resource for anyone living or visiting our beautiful county.”

Eluned added: “I am proud to support the roll-out of refill stations across Pembrokeshire and to support the Welsh Labour Government’s ambition for Wales to become the first Refill Nation in the world. ”

“Of over 1,000 refill stations across Wales, latest figures show 79 are within Pembrokeshire. So I’m encouraging local businesses, third sector organisations and others to take part and sign up to become a refill station this summer. Everything you need to know can be found on the website at www.refill.org.uk. The Refill scheme is helping tap water be more widely available in public spaces like transport hubs, shopping centres and chains.”

Of the 79 local refill stations, a number are national chains such as Costa Coffee and Greggs whilst pubs, hotels and independent shops and cafes such as Mannings Grocers in Fishguard and Lobster and Mor in Little Haven make up the rest. The Welsh Government has helped to fund Refill in Wales by funding the post of a Wales Refill co-ordinator. It is also covering the licensing fees, which new Refill stations would have previously paid to sign up to ensure businesses and organisations have the information they need to become a refill location.

