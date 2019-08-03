Penwaun

Price guides – Lot 1 £225,000; Lot 2 £35,000; Lot 3 £15,000

Penwaun (formerly known as Penwaun Stores (Lot 1) comprises a comfortable detached two-reception/three-bedroom house within a mile or so of the north Pembrokeshire coastline at Aberfelin.

The property is in need of some improvement, modernisation and updating, although it benefits from oil-fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and loft insulation.

In addition, there is the former shop and store/freezer/utility shed which has commercial/residential potential (subject to consent).

To the rear of the house and the former store is a sizeable garden area.

Available by separate negotiation and within close proximity is a 1.93-acre paddock (Lot 2) from where coastal sea views can be enjoyed towards Strumble Head.

In addition, and again available by separate negotiation, is an area of land on the opposite side of the council road (Lot 3) which extends to approximately ¾-acre or thereabouts, which may have some medium to long term potential.

NB: The vendors will not consider a sale of Lot 2 or Lot 3, prior to the sale of Lot 1.

