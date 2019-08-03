A drink-driver, who crashed into a parked car on her way home from a night out, suspected she may have been spiked.

Alisha Jane Naylor, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police received a 999 call at 3.50am on June 30 after a witness was woken by a large bang and looked out to see a silver car had collided with a parked Peugeot on Priory Road, Milford Haven.

Naylor, 26, was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her Renault Captur. She looked unsteady on her feet as she left the vehicle to collect a wheel-trim from the road.

She returned to her car and attempted to drive off, the car, which was extensively damaged, was heard to rev up but didn’t move.

Miss Baker added that Naylor, who was previously of clean character, made full admissions when interviewed.

She was found to have 91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “This behaviour is entirely out of character for her. She can’t really explain how she ended up in the vehicle.”

The court heard that Naylor had been out with friends and had not intended to drive home.

She suspected she may have been spiked as she did not know why she could not remember anything.

Miss Hanson added: “This is something that has never happened before and she is really at a loss to explain how it came to happen on this occasion.”

Naylor was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work while on a 12-month community order.

She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £90 surcharge.