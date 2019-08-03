1 Lane Head

Cosheston

Offers around £295,000

An extended cottage offering sizeable and well-presented character accommodation with extensive countryside views.

Situated to the north of the sought-after village of Cosheston, it adjoins and overlooks the countryside. The location is semi-rural but not remote and village amenities are within a reasonable walking distance including the hall, school, pub/restaurant and two churches etc.

The accommodation briefly comprises… Entrance porch, hallway, 27ft living room, kitchen/breakfast room, rear porch and to the first floor are three bedrooms and bathroom/WC.

To the front is a deep walled forecourt and a driveway/parking space providing access to the attached garage/workshop.

Subject to consent, the garage may have conversion potential. There is vehicular access over Lane Head to the south side from where double timber gates give onto the rear driveway providing additional Parking for say two or three cars.

The rear garden is mainly laid with ornamental gravel and also has views over the adjacent field.

The ample parking plus large garage may also suit a tradesman or the like wishing to work from home.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com