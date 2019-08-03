A DOG owner has asked others to be vigilant of thieves on Pembrokeshire’s beaches after her pets’ harness was cut.

The incident was believed to have been an attempted theft by Hayley Harman and family who were visiting Freshwater West on Friday, August 2.

Hayley warned others about what had happened on Facebook.

“We’ve just been to Freshwater West Beach eating crab rolls with our dog in the car park,” she said.

“Turn our heads away from our dog for two minutes who’s on the other side of the car door - to find her heavy duty harness and horse lead rein sliced through on the side of her chest and the bottom of the lead.

“Someone tried to steal our dog - please keep your eyes on your dogs at all times!”

PICTURE: Hayley Harman.

Photographs taken by Hayley and her family show a clean cut through the dog’s harness and collar.

The family plan to report the incident to the police.

Anyone who wishes to report a non-emergency incident to the police should call 101.