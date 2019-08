KAYAKERS in trouble off the coast near Tenby were rescued by the coastguard and RNLI.

Tenby Coastguard rescue team along with Tenby inshore lifeboat were paged to a report of kayakers in difficulty off North Beach Tenby on Friday, August 2.

Tenby Lifeboats RNLI inshore lifeboat recovered the kayakers and returned them to the mayor’s slip in Tenby where they were met by Coastguard team members.

Anyone who sees someone in an emergency on the coast should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.