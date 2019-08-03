An argument with a neighbour led to a Haverfordwest woman getting behind the wheel while more than double the drink-drive limit.

Kylie Jackson, of Peregrine Close, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said a member of the public reported a drunk-driver in Peregrine Close at 11.45pm on July 11.

Police spotted Jackson, 30, driving her Citroen C4 and signalled for her to stop.

When she got out of the vehicle she was abusive to officers, initially refusing to take a breath-test after stating she was not the driver.

She was later found to have 89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Jackson was ‘extremely emotional’ about being in court.

“She is very, very sorry for her behaviour. She says she had never got into a car when she had been drinking before, and apologises for that.”

Miss Hanson added that Jackson had fallen out with a neighbour on the night in question.

“There had been an argument and she just wanted to get away from the area.

“She realised when she was stopped that it was an extremely foolish thing to do.”

Magistrates banned her from driving for 22 months ordered her to pay £267 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.