A Pembroke Dock man has denied a double assault in the town.

Johnathan Mark Gammon, of Dimond Street, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

It is alleged that Gammon, 46, assaulted a woman and a man in Pembroke Dock on May 13.

A trial date was listed for August 14 and Gammon was released on bail with the condition not to contact witnesses.