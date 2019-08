POLICE would like to speak to two men following a theft from a Tenby health food shop.

A theft took place at Holland and Barrett, Tenby on August 1.

Dyfed-Powys Police would like to speak to two men captured on CCTV for information about the theft.

Anyone who thinks they might be one of the two men, or who may know them is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference 237 of August 1.