Acorn Lodge

Cold Blow

Narberth

£350,000

Acorn Lodge is a spacious, four-bedroom bungalow in the hamlet of Cold Blow, near Narberth.

The property briefly comprises – entrance hallway with hardwood floor and cloak room (housing the immersion heater) kitchen with base and wall units and work top over, five-ring induction hob with extractor fan over and fitted eye-level double oven, utility room with access to the external space, loft space and integral garage.

The property has a spacious dining room with uPVC patio doors to the rear, and good-sized sitting room with feature fireplace housing log burning stove and patio doors to external space.

There are four double bedrooms, the master of which has the benefit of an en-suite dressing room and shower room and a family bathroom with free standing roll top bath, double shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin.

Externally the property has ample off road parking for several vehicles at the front on a bricked drive and low maintenance rear garden with decked patio area and lawn with pretty well established shrub borders and fencing.

This desirable well-presented property has potential for extension into the loft area which extends across the whole bungalow and has the benefit of uPVC double glazing throughout and oil-fired central heating.

