Hitting a pothole has cost a driver £525 and his licence.

Edward O’Neill, of Village Gardens, Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police received a call about a single vehicle traffic collision between Goodwick and Strumble Head at 3am on July 13.

“The vehicle was blocking the road with the driver’s side slightly in the hedge. A female and the male driver were in the car and the officer could smell alcohol on his breath.”

O’Neill, 60, provided a roadside sample, but failed to provide a specimen when taken to Haverfordwest police station within the time limit, despite being given a number of opportunities.

The court heard that O’Neill was ashamed and ‘deeply embarrassed’ by his actions and had been unable to move his car after it was damaged by hitting a pothole.

Magistrates banned O’Neill from driving for 12 months and fined him £400.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.