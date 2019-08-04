TWO people cut off by the tide managed to get themselves to the safety of Tenby's south beach before the coastguard arrived.

Tenby Coastguard rescue team was paged along with Tenby Lifeboats RNLI's inshore lifeboat at 5.54pm today, August 4, to reports of two people cut off by the tide at St Catherine's island off Castle beach.

When crews arrived on the scene, the two people had managed to make their way back to the beach and were making their way towards the Paragon.

Coastguard rescue officers managed to make contact with them and offered them safety advice before standing down.

Anyone who sees someone in an emergency on the coast should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.