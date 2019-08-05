A YOUNG male with possible spinal injuries was airlifted from the Blue Lagoon, Abereiddy to hospital yesterday afternoon, August 4.

Wales Ambulance Services, St Davids, and Fishguard coastguard attended the incident.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Fishguard wrote: “Team paged with St Davids coastguard and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to a young male with possible spinal injuries at blue lagoon Abereiddy; the teams packaged the casualty on a stretcher while paramedics treated him and gave pain relief.

“Due to his location and injuries a Coastguard rescue helicopter was requested to winch the casualty out and transport to hospital.

“We would like to thank the members of public for quickly vacating the area ready for helicopter; sorry for ending your day out early.”