A parking dispute boiled over into an unprovoked assault, a court has heard.

Benjamin Liam Allan Hilton, of Robert Street, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

Linda Baker, prosecutor, said there had been ongoing issues between neighbours over parking at Hilton’s partner’s Haverfordwest home.

Hilton, 26, went to a neighbour’s house on July 9, after receiving messages asking him to move his van.

Miss Baker said: “In an unprovoked attack, the defendant grabbed the complainant by the scruff, pinned him against the front door and punched him.”

The victim dodged two of the four blows, but was left with a cut nose, swollen face and scratches.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the complainant said his wife and children had been in the house when the painter and decorator assaulted him, and he was now worried about leaving them alone.

“I’m shocked at how aggressive he was towards me.

“I never expected this level of violence from anyone before. It was totally unprovoked.

When interviewed by police, Hilton said: “I ended up losing my head, saying things I shouldn’t have and assaulting him. I should not have done it.”

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He immediately said to police he had assaulted his neighbour and was sorry for it.”

She added that the incident followed a ‘long period of difficulties’ between the neighbours, who Hilton had previously got on with.

“He lost his temper. He had been drinking on that occasion. He wishes to apologise for his behaviour.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity. Hilton was ordered to pay £75 compensation and £175 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was an unprovoked offence and entirely unacceptable.”