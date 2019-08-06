THE government’s new Office for Tackling Injustices (OfTI) recently announced that it has appointed its chair, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith.

We [Women Against State Pension Inequality] sincerely hope that one of OfTI’s top priorities will be to rectify the gross injustice experienced by the 7,000 women in Pembrokeshire born in the 1950s who have lost up to six years of their state pensions, with little or no notice.

The 1950s women have faced injustice throughout our lives.

They started work before the protection of the equalities legislation of the 1970s.

Many of them were not allowed to join occupational pension schemes or take on mortgages without a male guarantor.

Now 68 per cent of women, compared with 44 per cent of men, rely on the state pension as their only source of income.

They now find that the pension they relied on for decades is not there when they need it.

Taking away years of the pensions they have paid into all their working lives is perhaps the worst injustice of all.

As a group, we have today written to Baroness McGregor-Smith and eagerly await her reply.

JACKIE GILDERDALE,

WASPI Organiser,

Pembrokeshire