THE RNLI has issued another warning about the danger of inflatables, following a rescue of a blow-up dinghy and three passengers on Saturday, August 3.

This follows an incident last month when Fishguard lifeboat was called out to rescue the same inflatable dinghy twice in the space of four days.

St Davids RNLI all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley was launched at 12:28pm on Saturday to reports of an inflatable dinghy, off Pwll Caerog beach, being dragged out to sea in the tide.

Milford Haven Coastguard immediately issued a call requesting the help of all vessels. Passenger boat, Ocean Ranger, and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat responded.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene after ten minutes to find the casualties had been taken aboard the responding vessels. They were then transferred to the Norah Wortley and checked over for injuries and hypothermia. Once confirmed well they were taken to Abereiddy Beach on the lifeboat's Y-Boat and met by St Davids Coastguards.

As the volunteer crew began their return to the lifeboat station, a second dinghy was found on the coastline. Once it was confirmed that all its occupants were safe and well ashore, it was returned to the beach and the crew made their way back to station.

"Inflatable dinghies are not appropriate sea-going vessels," said an RNLI spokesman. "If you do intend to go to sea, then please ensure you have the correct safety equipment and means to call for help."