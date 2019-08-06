ANGLE Lifeboat Station had a busy week with five shouts in seven days, and three of those shouts took place within 24 hours.

The crews were paged shortly before 9am on Monday, July 29.

The all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch to a 30-foot fishing ship, with two crew aboard, that had fouled its propeller off Great Castle Head, near Dale.

Once a tow was rigged the fishing vessel crew managed to release themselves from the obstruction, but the propeller was still fouled.

The ship was towed to Neyland Marina.

As the crews were rehousing the lifeboat shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after a day on training assessments, a PanPan distress call from a motor cruiser was received.

The 30-foot vessel had lost engine power off South Hook LNG Terminal jetty, the owner had deployed his anchor, but it wasn’t holding, and the vessel was drifting towards the jetty.

On arrival, the anchor was now holding, the lifeboat towing the cruiser towards Milford Marina.

The owner managed to get the engine going, the lifeboat providing an escort as far as Neyland.

Friday afternoon, shortly before 3pm, the crews were requested to launch to a person in difficulty in the water off the entrance to Milford docks.

As the lifeboat arrived, the person had managed to make their way ashore, but their dinghy was still anchored some distance.

The person was taken back to their dinghy by the lifeboat.

Shortly after 2am, in the early hours of Saturday morning, the crews were woken up by their pagers alerting them to persons in the water off the Pembroke Dock ferry terminal.

Once on scene, it was confirmed that the persons had been recovered from the water.

Just after 12pm that afternoon the lifeboat was launched to its fifth shout of the week, to a 37-foot yacht with engine failure and some issues with sails off Linney Head.

The yacht had two people aboard, with one crew suffering with sea sickness, and was sailing towards Milford.

A crew member was then transferred to the yacht to assist the skipper; a course was set for Milford Marina.