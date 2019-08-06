THOUSANDS came out to show their support at the recent Pembroke Dock Fire Station open day, raising money for the Firefighters Charity.

Phil Barry, a firefighter at the station, said he thought it was the biggest open day they have held so far.

"It was great," he said. "We think we had it was the best we have had, and very well attended.

"I think we had between 1,000 and 1,200 people, which is probably the most we have ever had."

Mr Barry said they deliberately chose a day in the week when there is not much on for families to do in the area.

"We chose a day in the week when everyone else does something on the weekend," he said.

The event raised £2,311 for the Firefighters Charity, a group who help past and present members of the firefighting community recover their lives.

Mr Barry said the event had something for everyone, with lots to do on the day, including dunk the firefighter, line rescues and a simulated crash rescue.

"There was also the crowd-pleaser chip pan demonstration," Mr Barry said.

"There was lots to do and everyone got involved. Thanks to everyone who attended, for their support and very kind donations. It was our most successful one yet."