EMERGENCY services were called to Saundersfoot this afternoon, August 5, after a beach-goer was injured on rocks.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 12.26pm Tenby Coastguard rescue team was paged to assist RNLI lifeguards and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics with the medical evacuation of a casualty from the Glen beach in Saundersfoot.

“The casualty had fallen on rocks on the beach and sustained an injury.

“As the team arrived at the Glen beach path the casualty was being assisted by members of their family to the parking area where they were met by the coastguard team and land ambulance.”