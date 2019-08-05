A FUND set up to buy vital equipment for a Hayscastle youngster has hit its target of £6,000.

The Luca Foundation was established by a group of local mums to help the family of Luca Morrillo. Luca was born with cerebral palsy and sensory needs. He is a happy, outgoing youngster, but needs specialist equipment to help him with daily life.

Kerrie Phillips, Kayleigh Patterson, Emma Sutton, Linda Bateman and Katrina Heaton set up the Luca Foundation to fundraise for a specialist walking frame.

Eventually the frame was provided by the NHS but the group chose to continue their fundraising in order to buy other much-needed equipment for Luca.

They participated in mud runs, half-marathons and sponsored walks and organised a masked ball, car treasure hunt, bingo and quiz nights; a Christmas party, a cake sale and entered a float in last year's Letterston Carnival.

Last week the foundation announced that it had hit its £6,000 target and that the money raised had been used to improve the quality of life both for Luca and his family.

The money has been used to buy a wheelchair accessible van to make going out and travelling to and from school easier.

The rest of the money has helped Luca's family set up a fully adapted bedroom for Luca, complete with his very own sensory corner.

"Luca's family were really really thankful," said the foundation's Katrina Heaton. "It has helped with their everyday life as a family."

Katrina thanked the people of Pembrokeshire who had supported the foundation in its events and fund-raising efforts.

"The response from the community was amazing," she said. "They were so supportive. We can't thank them enough. We couldn't have done it without them.

"It was a team effort and everyone was just brilliant. It's made a massive impact on Janine and Andrew's family, especially Luca. Everyone worked so hard for it."