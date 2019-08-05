PEMBROKE residents are being invited to a drop-in event, hosted by Network Rail, to find out more about upcoming de-vegetation and rock netting at Pembroke Tunnel.

Network Rail engineers will begin preparatory work including essential de-vegetation work in September. The core works are due to take place in January and February 2020 where engineers will be installing rock netting across the railway embankments at Pembroke Tunnel using road rail vehicles and specialist machinery.

The drop-in event will take place on Thursday, August 8, 3pm-6.30pm, at the Dutton Suite, Pembroke Leisure Centre.

No appointment is necessary and representatives from Network Rail’s project team will be on hand to provide information and answer any questions ahead of the work.

Mike Pinkerton, scheme project manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this essential work to improve the resilience and reliability of the railway.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and encourage anyone wishing to find out more about this work to come along to the drop-in event.”