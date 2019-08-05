Divers have been at Fishguard Harbour today, Monday, to recover a cruise ship pontoon which became damaged over the weekend.

The pontoon, used for visiting cruise ships, was submerged due to the damage which happened during the low tide on Saturday, August 3.

A spokesman for Stena Line said the pontoon had been recovered today, Monday, and would be fully operational for visiting cruise ships.

“On Saturday, August 3, an exceptionally low tide in Fishguard Harbour manoeuvred the pontoon into an unusual position which caused it to become damaged and resulted in it being submerged,” said the spokesman.

“Expert divers were called to reinstate the pontoon and following a number of successful health and safety checks the pontoon is now back in its proper location and is fully operational for the arrival of cruise ships in the harbour scheduled for later this week.”