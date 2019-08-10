THE 22nd Western Telegraph Pembrokeshire County Run will celebrate a special birthday, 60 years of the iconic Mini.

The motoring run, organised by Jeff and Sian Edwards, takes place on September 1, starting at Pembrokeshire County Showground.

The 85-mile motoring tour, in support of the Paul Sartori Foundation, is open to all types of motor vehicles.

It is hoped Minis from 1959 up to the present day will lead a grand parade over the start line on the day.

For further information or to pre-register, contact Jeff or Sian via pembscountyrun@aol.com or 01646697226.