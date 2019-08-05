RECORD crowds flocked to the 162nd Fishguard Show, held in the sun-soaked fields of Cefn y Dre last Friday.

Run by the North Pembrokeshire Farmers Club the show featured something for everybody, including cattle, Welsh ponies, Shetland and miniature ponies, show jumping, lambs, pigs, vintage machinery and much more.

Special Attractions for 2019 included a threshing demonstration, a display of machinery through the ages and the Pembrokeshire fox hounds.

The crowds also enjoyed horse shoeing, sheep shearing, milking and cookery demonstrations as well as woodcarving and crafts, a history display, the impressive open horticultural section, the food and craft marquee and the dog show.

"It was fantastic," said show chairman Michael George. "We had a wonderful day with record crowds.

"We had really good entries in the livestock, especially beef and dairy. It was a really good show, one of the best we've had for years and years.

"We had a lot of stands and record crowds. The Cows on Tour event we had back in May had a big effect wit lots of children coming on the bus from town this year. We also did a lot more on social media to publicise the show and the weather was wonderful.

"We are very very pleased with the show. Everyone enjoyed it. We enjoyed putting it on, the people who came enjoyed it and the exhibitors enjoyed it

"It was a cracking show."