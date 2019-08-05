The pressure of supporting a family of three led to a teenage father crashing a car while seeking ‘a bit of fun’ after 14 pints.

Cain Edward Jenkins appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30, and pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without a valid licence and without third-party insurance.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police were called to a report of a drink-driver in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, at 4.30am on July 13.

Officers arrived to find Jenkins had collided a Seat Ibiza head-on into a parked minibus.

He was found to have 86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

When interviewed, Jenkins, 18, admitted he had been driving without a licence, adding that he jumped behind the wheel after drinking 14 pints, to try and ‘have a bit of fun’.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He tells me that when this happened he had been drinking too much, and he was suffering from anxiety and depression. He was having a mental breakdown of sorts.

“This incident has been a huge wake-up call for him, he realises that he needs to deal with his issues and stop drinking.”

She added that Jenkins, a factory worker, lived with his partner and their one year-old baby, in Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, and supported the family as the sole bread-winner.

“It seems that the pressure got too much. He apologises for his actions on this occasion.”

Magistrates banned Jenkins for 22 months and ordered him to pay a total of £817 in fines, costs and a surcharge.