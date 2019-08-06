A Pembroke Dock man showed police the safe where he kept his Class B and C drugs, a court has heard.

Alyn Evans, of Bush Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 30.

Evans, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of 18 grams of cannabis and 42 Pregablin capsules in his flat on May 29.

The bench heard that the drugs had an estimated total street value of £220.

Mark Layton, defending, said Evans made full and frank admissions to officers when they called at his home.

“When police attended at his premises, Mr Evans cooperated by directing them to a safe where the drugs were located.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Evans to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.